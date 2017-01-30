‘Raees’ nears the Rs.100 crore-mark

Related Stories ‘Raees’ team gears up for party with a twist to celebrate astounding success

Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan starrer ‘Raees’ is all set to cross the Rs 100-crore mark.

The movie’s five-day business reached Rs 93 crore, whereas Hrithik’s film “Kaabil” scored Rs 67 crore.

The SRK-Mahira starrer also became one of Shah Rukh Khan’s top five earning films, while Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil secured a place in the latter’s highest five projects.

Raees is Mahira's debut project in Bollywood. It's an action-packed film in which King Khan is romancing the Pakistani starlet.

Shah Rukh Khan portrays a famous bootlegger in the film with Nawazuddin playing the role of an adamant policeman trying to hunt him down.

