Thousands protest at Downing Street against Trump

LONDON: Thousands of people joined protests in London and other adjoining cities on Monday night against travel ban on Muslim countries imposed by US President Donald Trump.

The demonstration in London was organised by a coalition of groups and individuals. According to Stop the War coalition, it was the very first time in history that a large turnout of protestors hit the streets on such a short notice. The group claims that more than 100000 people joined the protest.

The crowd chanted slogans including "shame on May," as according to the protestors, the British Prime Minister did not raise objection on the executive immigration orders of President Trump, furthermore, it was also demanded that President Trump`s coming visit to the UK must be downgraded to ‘non-state visit’- a demand also raised by Mayor London Sadiq Khan on a separate occasion.

"I am quite clear, this ban is cruel, this ban is shameful, while this ban is in place we should not be rolling out the red carpet for President Trump. I don't think he should be coming on a state visit while the ban is in place, I couldn't be clearer,” Khan added.

Tens of thousands protest

From Parliament house to Trafalgar square roads were blocked due to the demonstration.

Protestors said that President Trump`s statements and policies have exacerbated Islamophobia, hence it is a moral duty for the British government to side with the immigrants and speaks with President Trump`s administration on their behalf.

“That is just blatant discrimination, it does not help us in War on Terror, it does not protect Americans, it just discriminates and alienates Muslim people,” a protester remarked while speaking to Geo.tv.

Another protestor added that: “Every day Muslims contribute to society. We are engineers, we are doctors, we save peoples` lives, we are teachers and above all, we are humans. We don’t deserve to be discriminated because of our religion or our way of live.”

Meanwhile, Downing Street issued a statement late on Saturday night saying that the prime minister "does not agree" with Mr Trump's travel ban but that US immigration was a "matter for the government of the United States".

Further adding; "The United States is a close ally of the UK, we work together across many areas of mutual interest and we have that special relationship between us," May told a press conference in Dublin alongside her Irish counterpart Enda Kenny.

"I have issued that invitation for a state visit to President Trump to the UK and that invitation stands."In relation to the policies that have been announced by the US, the UK takes a different approach."

May announced the state visit during a meeting with Trump at the White House on Friday, which was intended to boost trade ties after Britain leaves the European Union.

