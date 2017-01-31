PM Trudeau says Canada stands with Muslims

OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday in the wake of a deadly shooting at a Quebec mosque that all of Canada stands with its Muslim minority population.

"Last night´s horrible crime against the Muslim community was an act of terror committed against Canada and against all Canadians," Trudeau said in the House of Commons.

To the one million Canadians who profess the Muslim faith, he said "36 million hearts are breaking with yours," alluding to the country´s population.

"We will grieve with you, we will defend you, we will love you, and we will stand with you, and over the coming days take solace in one another," the prime minister said.

"We will mourn this devastating attack and we will heal together, as one community, as one country, and as one family.

"Canadians will not be intimidated," Trudeau added. "We will not meet violence with more violence. We will meet fear and hatred with love and compassion."

In the afternoon, the prime minister was scheduled to travel to Quebec City with opposition leader Rona Ambrose for a vigil.

One suspect is in custody over Sunday´s shooting at the Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec while another has been questioned as a witness.

Initial police and witness reports said there were two shooters, wearing masks, who opened fire on about 50 worshippers gathered for evening prayer.

Six people died and eight were wounded in the rampage.

