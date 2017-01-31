3 dacoits killed in attempted robbery amid Karachi’s worsening crime scene

KARACHI: Three dacoits were killed in an alleged encounter in the Firozabad area as they tried to break into a house for robbery.

Burglaries in Tipu Sultan Road and Bahadurabad areas, along with the aforementioned one, have swelled in number. According to the police, the same group seems to be involved in robberies in these areas.

On the other hand, seven suspects have been arrested from Awami Colony, New Karachi, Shah Latif, and Nazimabad, while one person was injured in a firing incident at Safoora Goth.

