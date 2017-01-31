Sara Ali Khan strikes a pose with Ranveer Singh as news of her debut goes viral

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan seems to have some big news.

The star-kid who was already making news by sharing her pictures on social media has now sparked speculations as she posed with Ranveer Singh and shared the picture on her social media.

This picture literally made my day! what stunning pairing!!! #keshavreddy #ranveersingh #saraalikhan #keshvee A photo posted by ۰ sara ali khan pataudi ۰ (@saraalikhanx) on Jan 27, 2017 at 11:14pm PST

It is believed that Sara Ali Khan is prepping up for her big Bollywood debut and will be launched by Karan Johar in his next directorial, which has been kept under wraps for now. There is a lot of speculation going on as people are curious to know who would be sharing the screen space with this beautiful lady.

Sara recently attended a wedding in Hyderabad where Ranveer Singh, along with Jacqueline Fernandez, was a star performer. As Sara posed with Ranveer Singh and shared the picture on her social media account, it went viral with people admiring them together. The picture is also giving credence to the rumours of Sara debuting with Singh.

So, is Sara really planning to debut in Bollywood opposite Ranveer Singh? The question is yet to be answered by her.

