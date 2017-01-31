The wrath of social media befalls Ivanka Trump's Alfalfa dinner pics

Related Stories Passenger removed from flight after confrontation with Ivanka Trump: reports

Ivanka Trump – US President Donald Trump’s “favourite” daughter – recently showed off on her social media a tinfoil-like dress she wore to an Alfalfa Club dinner event on Saturday, causing all hell to break loose as people called her extremely inconsiderate given the current humanitarian crisis stemming from her father’s executive orders.

Twitterati immediately thrashed her offensive post, saying that it was wrong of her to be attending date nights and flaunting dresses at a time when swarms of people – green card- and visa-holders – wait at airports to be allowed entry into the US, while their worried relatives hope for their release.

Many placed the First Daughter’s picture with a refugee child garbed in a similar survival kit. Others criticised the hand placement of Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner, who also acts as President Trump’s senior advisor. Some taunted her dressing choice, comparing her to a “baked potato.”

Ivanka is a former Trump Organisation executive, who delegated leadership of her exclusive brands, and extricated herself from the family business.

President Donald Trump on January 26 signed two executive orders, aimed at restricting illegal immigration, moving aggressively in his first week in office to fulfill major campaign promises. His Friday order halted immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen for 90 days, and stopped the resettlement of refugees for 120 days.

However, on January 27, judges in at least four US states blocked federal authorities from enforcing the President’s executive order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

