Tayyaba case: Police challan holds judge’s wife directly responsible for torture

ISLAMABAD: The additional sessions judge’s wife, Maheen Zafar, was directly responsible for torture of child maid Tayyaba, a challan prepared by the police stated.



According to the police, the challan will be submitted in the trial court of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday (today). This was said at the Supreme Court hearing held under a three-member bench today.

On the occasion, Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar said once the challan is submitted, the IHC will decide whether the case would be transferred to the court of another city or not.

Moreover, responses have been demanded from Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Asif, who granted bail to Maheen Zafar, and Additional District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani, who gave Tayyaba’s custody to her parents.

The chief justice also said Tayyaba cannot be allowed to stay with her parents until the final verdict is reached. She was sent back to Sweet Homes, where the chief justice said her parents could meet her.

The Supreme Court adjourned the case for two weeks.

Last week, human rights activist Asma Jahangir, fearing bias in decision, had appealed if the case could be transferred to another court because the respondent, Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram, was part of the court that fell within the ambit of IHC. The high court will take the decision because the case falls under its jurisdiction.

