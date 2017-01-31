Print Story
Governor-designate Sindh calls on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Governor-designate Sindh Mohammad Zubair called on the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House on Tuesday. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif congratulated the governor-designate on his new assignment and assured him of his full support.

Mohammad Zubair thanked the prime minister for the reposed in him and assured the PM that he will leave no stone unturned to serve the people of Sindh.

The Governor-designate will be sworn in on Thursday the 2nd of February at the Sindh Governor House. 

