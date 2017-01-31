Hostilities will be created if Trump ban extends to Pakistan: Bilawal

WASHINGTON: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said hostilities will be created if US President Donald Trump’s ban restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries is extended to Pakistan.

“As far as the ban is concerned I believe it only has detrimental effects on the countries that are included, if that extends to Pakistan, it will create a whole host of hostilities that would be very negative indicators that United States is turning away from those very ideas that it stood for,” Bilawal said during a discussion held at the United States Institute of Peace.

Bilawal started his address speaking on how fault lines had been drawn between ideas, nations and history would remember this time as a deeply diving era. “A shared vision of order and independence has been replaced by angry nationalism,” Bilawal said, adding that this should not be the new normal.

The PPP chairman stressed that extremism was not a tap that could be turned on and off. He added that Pakistan was fighting the largest war against terrorism and it seemed as if the country was doing go on its own.

US President Donald Trump has drawn criticism at home and abroad over an executive order which restricts citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from travelling to the US, as well as barring refugees.

In a recent interview, White House Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus while defending US President Trump’s decision said, “You can point to other countries that have similar problems like Pakistan and others – perhaps we need to take it further.”

0



0





