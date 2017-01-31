KARACHI: Several domestic flights of Pakistan International Airlines faced delays on Tuesday after Pakistan State Oil suspended fuel supply to the national flag-carrier, sources told Geo News.
The PSO suspended fuel supply to PIA over non-payment of outstanding dues, airline sources said. PIA owes Rs15 billion to the PSO.
The delayed flights included those from Karachi to Lahore and Islamabad.
They, however, said the issue will be sorted out soon.
PIA flights delayed as PSO suspends fuel supply was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Pia, Flights, Delayed, Pso, Suspends, Fuel Supply, Non-payment, Dues, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Pakistan International Airlines, Pakistan State Oil. Permanent link to the news story "PIA flights delayed as PSO suspends fuel supply" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/129444-PIA-flights-delayed-as-PSO-suspends-fuel-supply
.