PIA flights delayed as PSO suspends fuel supply

KARACHI: Several domestic flights of Pakistan International Airlines faced delays on Tuesday after Pakistan State Oil suspended fuel supply to the national flag-carrier, sources told Geo News.

The PSO suspended fuel supply to PIA over non-payment of outstanding dues, airline sources said. PIA owes Rs15 billion to the PSO.

The delayed flights included those from Karachi to Lahore and Islamabad.

They, however, said the issue will be sorted out soon.

