Sharifs should provide evidences after London flats ownership admitted: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday said that it was the responsibility of Sharif family to provide evidences after having admitted their ownership of London flats.

"Some Qatari appears whenever they (Sharifs) are asked for providing evidences. Be it flats or the huge amount of money, everything is put on the Qatari royal," Khan said, while speaking to newsmen here.

He questioned what was given to the Qatari prince in return for allowing Sharifs to stay in London flats for 13 years and providing them Rs300 million benefits.

Marriyum invites Imran to work with govt

Imran was responded to by Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, who offered the PTI chief to jointly work with the government.

She invited Khan to come and sit with the prime minister, and discuss with him the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and ways to reduce corruption in the country.

"PM is providing all details with regard to Panama case in the Supreme Court, along with documentary evidences," Marriyum said, suggesting the skipper to join the premier and work for the people of Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"You are speaking of visa ban on Pakistani nationals," the minister noted, adding, "Don't be an enemy of Pakistan!"

