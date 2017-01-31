PSX-100: The jumping January ends on low note

KARACHI: After closing high in 2016, the Pakistan Stock Exchange continued its north march in January.

The benchmark index hit its month-low on the very first day of trading at 47,806 and continued its north journey to hit another low of 50,887 on 27th January.

The index traded in a band of 3,081 points. But the final tally for the month was up 950 points at 48,757.

Investors traded Rs499 billion worth of 9.75 billion shares during the month. Market capitalisation surged by Rs99 billion to close the month at Rs9,727 billion. Market capitalisation for the first time surged above Rs10K billion on January 26.

