Uber, Careem to be brought under tax net, says PITB chairman

LAHORE: Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board Umar Saif said on Tuesday that mobile-application taxi services will be brought under the tax net.

While talking to the media, he said that the government has decided to bring the taxi services, Uber, Careem and A-One under the tax net.

Saif said that a network service tax is implemented on such companies and that reforms related to the tax are in the works.

Umar Saif added that talks with the companies are underway and that he hopes the issue will be resolved soon.

He emphasised that the taxi services were introduced after cooperation by the government.

MPAs denounce the move

It seems that the ban on private transport companies did not go well with the members of the Punjab Assembly, who utilised the platform to raise voice against the government’s act.

During the provincial Assembly’s session today, the house resonated with MPAs denouncing the move. Interestingly, some government lawmakers seemed unbeknownst to the crackdown.

“This taxi service was in the favour of a common man,” said PTI MPA Dr Murad Raas.

Dr Murad Raas said this step was taken to benefit a taxi service from Turkey.

Another PTI MPA, Mian Aslam Iqbal, said that the services were banned due to ‘lack of commission’.

During the session, the Opposition MPAs announced their intent to bring a resolution in the Assembly against the ban on the taxi services.

In the defence of the ban, PML-N lawmaker Zakia Shahnawaz said that the services might be falling short of the legal formalities.

Punjab govt declares Uber, Careem 'illegal'

The Punjab government on Monday had declared the services of Careem and Uber 'illegal'. The Sindh government, following suit, also sought legal action against these companies on Tuesday.

A notification issued by the Punjab Transport Authority stated: "It has been observed with grave concern that some companies including Careem, Uber, A-One etc are offering cab services through mobile network technology without registering the private cars with any regulatory body and without obtaining fitness certificate/route permits of these cars, causing great loss to the Govt."

The notification further mentioned that as security clearances of drivers are also not obtained from concerned authorities, orders have been issued for strict action against the aforementioned companies.

0



0





