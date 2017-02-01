Foreign Affairs and Development MEPs deeply concerned about 'Trump travel ban'

BRUSSELS: The US administration’s ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority states entering the country could "seriously undermine current global efforts towards a fair international sharing of responsibilities for refugees", said Development and Foreign Affairs MEPs in a joint resolution voted on Tuesday.

Pakistani origin British Member of European Parliament and Vice chairman of Defence Parliamentary Standing Committee Afzal Khan Condemned in Strongest terms the travelling ban to the US by the executive order of president Trump.

The US decision "fuels anti-immigration and xenophobic discourses", and could "seriously undermine current global efforts towards a fair international sharing of responsibilities for refugees", say MEPs.

They call on the EU to speak with one voice to defend the international protection system and the legal security of all affected populations.

MEPs want to be involved in developing migration compacts

In a resolution approved by 43 votes to 16, with 9 abstentions, MEPs also criticised the new deals (called Partnership Framework or migration compact) that the EU is currently negotiating with third countries to help them manage migration flows.

"EU assistance and cooperation must be unconditional" and should "not incentivise third countries to cooperate on readmission of irregular migrants, to forcibly deter people from moving, or to stop flows to Europe", insisted MEPs.

MEPs denounce the lack of transparency in the setting up of migration compacts, which so far have not been debated before adoption, and ask to be fully involved “in the development of new Partnership Frameworks and in the scrutiny of their implementation".

