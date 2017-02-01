Europe-based journalists call for press freedom in Pakistan

Related Stories World Press Freedom Day: Why Pakistan is fourth most dangerous country for media

BRUSSELS: Pakistani writers and journalists based in Europe have called upon the Pakistani government to take necessary steps to ensure freedom of speech and freedom of press in the country.

The conference titled European Pakistani Writers and Journalists was held by the Pakistan Press Club Belgium.

Delegates of the conference also called for serious steps for safety and protection of Urdu literature and improvement of Urdu journalism in Europe.

Participants discussed challenges and issues concerning future of Urdu literature and ethics of journalism in the European region.

According to the speakers, Urdu literature faces a number of challenges in European countries and the standard of Urdu Journalism exists in a distance from its basic principles and code of ethics.

A number of the Pakistani writers, journalists and intellectuals from different European countries attended the conference.

Some to the delegates stressed that the young generation of Pakistanis in Europe have a lack of interest towards Urdu literature and thus its future can face serious challenges.

Delegates emphasised that ethical journalism strives to ensure accurate and free and fair exchange of information. The ethical journalist acts on the principles of journalism which is based on honesty in gathering, reporting and interpreting information.

Many of the participants argued that training workshops and courses should be introduced for the unskilled people working in media.

A proposal for setting up a Europe wide joint network of Pakistani journalists and writers was also presented during the conference. The participants said, a joint platform of European Pakistani intellectuals can evaluate challenges effectively.

