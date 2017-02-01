Adorable pictures of PIA's female pilot go viral

Whether it’s a picture or an incident, everything and anything can instantly go viral on social media. The latest to go viral on social media are adorable pictures of a female assistant pilot of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Huma Liaqat is a first officer for Airbus 320 at PIA. Huma’s husband resides in the United States while she lives in a hostel of PAPLA House Karachi. Her colleagues say she is a very talented and intelligent pilot.

While Huma Liaqat’s pictures gained a lot of admiration on social media, someone commented on the pictures that these selfies could also lead to an accident.

A PIA spokesperson, however, was quick to clarify that those selfies were taken when the plane was parked on safe ground.

