SC adjourns Panama case hearing till Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has adjourned the Panama Leaks case hearing till Monday, February 6.

The decision was taken due to the illness of Justice Azmat Saeed, who is part of the Supreme Court bench hearing the Panama Leaks case.

Justice Azmat Saeed was admitted to a Rawalpindi hospital on Tuesday due to a heart problem. The doctors at the hospital performed successful angioplasty on him and placed a stent in his heart. They have advised him to take 24-hour rest.

According to latest updates, Justice Azmat Saeed’s condition has improved since yesterday.

