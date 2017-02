Related Stories India issues visas to Pakistan team for T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

Pakistan are set to take on India in the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Delhi today.

Pakistan and India have both won their earlier match in the tournament.

The start of today's match was delayed due to fog.

In other matches, Australia will take on South Africa, England will face New Zealand, Bangladesh will play Nepal while Sri Lanka will play West Indies.

