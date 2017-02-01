No case registered against blogger Salman Haider: FIA

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said on Wednesday that no case had been registered against social activist and blogger Salman Haider.
In a statement, the FIA said an application to file a case against Salman Haider had been received which will be evaluated and a decision will then be taken. The application has been submitted by a person named Ahtasham.
Social activist and blogger Salman Haider went missing from the capital earlier this month and returned home on January 28.
