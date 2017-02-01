Gigi Hadid opens up about her relationship with Zayn Malik

Super model Gigi Hadid and her beau Zayn Malik are always making headlines, thanks to their smoking hot chemistry, intimate photoshoots and stylish appearances.

Gigi Hadid is also quite open about her relationship with her dashing boyfriend. Recently, she said that they both like chilling out with each other.

Gigi admitted that she spends her time with her boyfriend Zayn when she is in LA during her time off. She added that she does cooking and art while spending time with him.

Gigi also explained they both like late-night movies and order from a particular place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies. According to Gigi, she needs coffee to stay up.

Gigi talked further about her cute relationship with Zayn as she said, "I'm always like, 'Babe let's go to a movie'. Then I fall asleep halfway through and he's like, 'You've seen the first half of every movie out there and you have no idea how any of them end.'"

Rumours were circulating last year that Zayn Malik had proposed to Gigi Hadid over Christmas but nothing has been confirmed by the couple as of yet.

