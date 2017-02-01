Misbah leaves it to PCB to decide next captain

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq has refused to mention who he thinks should be made the team’s next captain.

Speaking to the media outside Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Wednesday, the veteran cricketer said he will leave the decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“I am not naming anyone for the team’s next captain,” Misbah said. “I have advised the PCB on the matter, now whoever PCB thinks is the best choice should be made the captain.”

“If I can’t perform then my recommendation is of no use,” he added.

Bashing the harsh criticism the team was subjected to following their dismal tour to Australia, Misbah said no captain can perform if the taunting continues.

“Our performance will improve only if this pressure subsides,” the captain said.

On Pakistan’s performance abroad, Misbah said every team has to work hard in foreign conditions.

“India have become number one by playing on their home soil,” he pointed out.

Every captain will continue to struggle until the problems are resolved, Misbah said.

“Just some days ago people were saying to me, ‘come back’, now they are asking when I am retiring,” he added.

0



0





