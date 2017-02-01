Slovakia’s Jan Jukubco steals the show in Malam Jabba Int’l Alpine Ski Cup

Related Stories Swat to host international sporting event after a decade

MALAM JABBA: Jan Jukubco of Slovakia remained unbeatable on Monday, January 30, the last day of the Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup held at the scenic resort of Malam Jabba, Swat.

The Slovakian skier outclassed his rivals in the second race of men slalom category as well and got first position in the momentous international event.

Ivan Kovasnkyuk and Vasyle Telychuk of Ukraine repeated the history and finished second and third, respectively.

In the second race of women slalom category, Ukraine proved their dominance on the slope once again as two Ukrainian skiers Tetyana Tikunand and Anastasia Gorbunova finished first and second, respectively.

Pakistani talented international skier Ifrah Wali had a wonderful race and remained third in the category.

As many as 50 male and 10 female skiers from Pakistan and eight different countries including Morocco, Slovakia, Sri Lanka, Greece, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine and Tajikistan participated for the first time in this historic event at Malam Jabba.

The event is expected to benefit the tourism industry of Pakistan and revive international competitions in the country.

