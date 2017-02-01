CPLC, police devise joint strategy to eliminate mobile snatchings

KARACHI: CPLC and police on Wednesday came up with a joint strategy to put an end to mobile phone snatching, according to which a case will be registered against those selling a stolen/snatched phone.

DIG South and CPLC have in collaboration prepared an affidavit. The officials concerned said that the document mentioned that data of a seller, purchaser and shopkeeper would be necessary.

According to the officials, a shopkeeper would be bound to obtain a copy of mobile seller’s CNIC copy and verifiable phone number.

The officials further said that upon selling a snatched or stolen phone a shopkeeper would not only have to return the purchaser the entire amount of money, but a case would be filed against him under Section 411.

CPLC presents report on crimes committed in January

The CPLC released a report regarding details of crimes committed during the month of January, 2017.

The graph depicting crime rate seemingly appeared higher during the last month. The report stated that in the last month, 31 people were killed whereas 2,500 were deprived of their mobile phones.

In January 2017, criminal elements seemed quite active, giving tough time to the Law Enforcement Agencies.

According to the data presented, 2,622 phones were snatched, 143 cars and 1,848 motorcycles were stolen in one month.

The report said seven incidents of extortion and one each of kidnapping for ransom and bank robbery took place in January.

