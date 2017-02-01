Government unaware of Careem, Uber ban, says Rana

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Wednesday said the government was not aware of a ban on ride-hailing companies, amid strong reaction by the masses over the move.

Speaking to media within Punjab Assembly premises, Sanaullah clarified that regulatory action against Uber and Careem was taken by concerned departments and not the government.

Punjab gives Uber, Careem 15 days to get registered

Earlier today, Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif gave mobile-application taxi service providers 15 days' deadline to get registered.

“The companies will continue to operate their services in the meantime,” a spokesperson for the Punjab government clarified.

“There is no ban on these services in the province. They are only required to follow the rules.”

Punjab Transport Department will be in contact with both Uber and Careem to fulfill legal requirements, he added.

‘Never refused to obtain route permits’

Careem Managing Director Junaid Iqbal maintained that his company never refused to obtain route permits for vehicles.

Speaking in Geo Pakistan, Iqbal said Careem was in contact with Sindh and Punjab governments regarding the permits.

In a statement issued on social media Tuesday, the Careem MD had also appealed to the governments of Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to embrace the concept of ride-hailing as it will create hundreds of thousands of jobs and pave the way for more ‘hailing’ services.

