Print Story
X

WATCH: Religious scholars discuss issues arising from blasphemy allegations

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan

KARACHI: In Pakistan, blasphemy allegations are highly charged allegations that often end up endangering the lives of the accused, regardless of whether they are proven guilty or innocent.

But, despite legislation on the matter, the question remains: on does the responsibility rest after hurling allegations of blasphemy? The accuser or the accused?

The Geo News team is discussing this very important issue with religious scholars today.

The team is being joined by Taqi Usmani, Ameen Shaheedi and Mufti Naeemi to discuss issues relating to the matter.

WATCH: Religious scholars discuss issues arising from blasphemy allegations was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Blasphemy, Geo News, Geo Tv, Latest News Pakistan, Pakistan, Pakistan News. Permanent link to the news story "WATCH: Religious scholars discuss issues arising from blasphemy allegations" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/129616-WATCH-Religious-scholars-discuss-issues-arising-from-blasphemy-allegations.

GEO TV NETWORK