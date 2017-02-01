WATCH: Religious scholars discuss issues arising from blasphemy allegations

KARACHI: In Pakistan, blasphemy allegations are highly charged allegations that often end up endangering the lives of the accused, regardless of whether they are proven guilty or innocent.

But, despite legislation on the matter, the question remains: on does the responsibility rest after hurling allegations of blasphemy? The accuser or the accused?

The Geo News team is discussing this very important issue with religious scholars today.

The team is being joined by Taqi Usmani, Ameen Shaheedi and Mufti Naeemi to discuss issues relating to the matter.

