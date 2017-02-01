Imran paints Nawaz as Pakistan's Trump

Related Stories SC adjourns Panama case hearing till Monday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has labelled Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as 'Pakistan's Trump' saying the new US president does business and has appointed relatives on public posts.

In his interview to anchorperson Hamid Mir in Geo News' program 'Capital Talk', Imran Khan said that he wants to go to the Parliament, but the prime minister does not come there.

"This parliament cannot hold the prime minister answerable," he claimed, suggesting the assembly should be closed down. He questioned what was the good of Parliament, when the lawmakers couldn't take stand for the people.

The PTI chairman accused that the prime minister, after the Panama Papers leaks, was inaugurating a single road four times. "David Cameron didn't put everything on his father.

Nawaz Sharif needs not to provide financial details of three generations; he should only present himself for accountability."

He denied that Sharif family had ever been held accountable in the country.

Khan noted that the prime minister had claimed to have all documents, questioning, "Where is the money trail of 12 million dirham given to the Qatari royal?"

Asked about his somewhat controversial statement on new US visa policy, he said the statement was made at a rally. "The decision by Donald Trump is a violation of human rights and it would not suffice no matter how much it is condemned."

The skipper, however, maintained that Pakistani people should invest their energies on streamlining their country.

