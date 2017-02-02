Print Story
Man United frustrated by Hull

MANCHESTER: Manchester United lost ground on the Premier League's leading teams after being held to a goalless draw by bottom club Hull City on Wednesday.

Hull had goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic to thank for their point as they continued their revival under new manager Marco Silva and climbed off the bottom, to be replaced by Sunderland.

Jakupovic saved well from Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the first half and even more impressively, at close range, from substitute Juan Mata in the second.

Daley Blind, Marcus Rojo, Marcus Rashford and Ibrahimovic all missed the target as United dominated and they very nearly paid heavily four minutes from time when Lazar Markovic hit the post on his Premier League debut for Hull.

