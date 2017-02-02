Print Story
Police arrest five suspected drug peddlers in Lahore

LAHORE: At least five drug peddlers, including two women were apprehended by Cantt division police in a crackdown on Thursday.

According to details, police arrested Rifat and Kiran as two kgs of heroin, worth millions of rupees, was recovered beneath floor of their home.

Meanwhile, Batapur police recoved two kgs Chars from Ramzan alias Jani and Shabbir.

Defence police took into custody Putras Maseeh as unlicensed alchoal worth million of rupees was recovered from him.

Cases have been registered against the five suspects.

