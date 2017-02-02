Print Story
X

Notorious gangster Baba Ladla killed in Lyari: sources

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Notorious gangster Baba Ladla killed in Lyari: sources

Related Stories

KARACHI: Notorious Lyari gangster Noor Muhammad alias Baba Lada was killed on early Thursday morning along with his two accomplices, confirmed sources.

According to Rangers spox, in an intelligence-based operation paramilitary forces arrived at the Lyari`s Phoolpatti lane, the personnel were fired upon by suspects from house rooftops. On retaliatory fire, three suspects were killed on spot while three others managed to flee from the spot.  

The identification of other deceased was not yet revealed to the press, however, Rangers claimed that the prime suspect was wanted by Sindh government for as many as 100 murder, attempt to murder and extortion cases.  Ladla was wanted by law enforcement agencies and his name was in Sindh Police’s ‘Red Book’ with a bounty for his capture.

A huge cache of weapons, including grenades were found from the suspects during the operation. An area search is underway to apprehend the absconded suspects.

Notorious gangster Baba Ladla killed in Lyari: sources was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on February 02, 2017 and was last updated on February 02, 2017. This news story is related to Baba Ladla, Geo News, Geo Tv, Latest News Pakistan, Lyari, Lyari Operation, Noor Muhammad, Pakistan, Pakistan News, Phoolpatti Lane, Rangers. Permanent link to the news story "Notorious gangster Baba Ladla killed in Lyari: sources" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/129638-Baba-Ladla-killed-in-Lyari-sources.

GEO TV NETWORK