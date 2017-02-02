Hackers take over radio stations in US to play obscene anti-Trump rap

Related Stories Protests at UC Berkeley over appearance of controversial pro-Trump editor

Someone has been hacking radio stations in South Carolina, Texas, and several other US states and replacing their feed with a rap song called “F--- Donald Trump” on repeat.

WFBS, a South Carolina station known for playing oldies, became the latest target of hackers on Monday when the rap song, written and performed by a duo called YG & Nipsey Hussle, looped for approximately 15 minutes before being pulled off the air.

“This is NOT our broadcast!” station president Frank Patterson took to social media to defend the loop. “We at WFBS do not take political views!”

Since President Trump’s inauguration, stations in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Indiana have also been hacked and played the song. According to unverified reports, stations in Washington and California have also been hacked recently.

