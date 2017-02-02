Around 25 substandard stents seized from private, govt hospitals in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Around 25 substandard stents were seized from a private and government hospitals during raids by drug control teams in Peshawar.

According to officials of the health department, the seized stunts did not have manufacturing date, price or registration number on them.

“The inspectors sealed the cupboards and seized the stock,” a health department official, Ibrahim, said.

Moreover, stents of an unregistered firm were also found from the private hospital that was raided.

“If the number is not printed [on the stents] they become misbranded, the sale of which is illegal,” Drug Inspector Imran Ali said.

The health department has taken action against the administration of both the hospitals under the drug act, while investigation has been started into the case.

