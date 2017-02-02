Governor-designate Sindh Muhammad Zubair to be sworn in today

Muhammad Zubair, Governor-designate of Sindh, is set to take oath at 4 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at the Governor House.

The position has been vacant since January 11, when the 79-year-old governor Saeed-uz-Zaman passed away after prolonged illness.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on January 30 picked Muhammad Zubair for this post. Since 2012, he has served in various capacities, with the most recent one being the chairman of Privatization Commission.

Speaking exclusively to Geo News after his nomination, he states that his prime focus will be to improve the situation in Sindh, particularly Karachi.

Zubair is an IBA graduate, and has proved his mettle in the professional sector, where he spent 26 years with IBM from 1981 to 2007, working in various capacities in Rome, Milan, Paris and Dubai. In 1998, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for IBM Pakistan, and was later elevated to CFO IBM Middle East/Africa region in 2004.

After joining PML-N, he was part of the party's Tax Reforms Media Committee between 2012-2013, and in July 2013, he was appointed Chairman of Board of Investment, where he served till December that year. He was then appointed as Chairman of the Privatisation Commission.

