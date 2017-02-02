Peshawar residents blame police for ignoring suspicious activity in area

PESHAWAR: The residents of Gulbahar in Peshawar have said they called the police several times but got no response before the attack on the doctor’s house in their area took place Wednesday night.



While talking to Geo.tv on Thursday, locals said they found two suspicious persons in their area after which they called on the police helpline number.



However, the policeman who answered the call assured of forwarding the complaint. But even after a series of calls, no action was taken, they said.

When the Gulbahar police was asked, the officials said they did not know who answered the call.



The doctor and police suspect it to be a case of extortion.

