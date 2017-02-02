Misbah admits team’s recent performance 'not as good'

LAHORE: Pakistan Test captain Misbahul Haq admitted on Thursday that the team’s performance recently was not as good as it should have been.

Refereeing to his earlier statement about captaincy while speaking to the media in Lahore, he said that no one has pressurised him and he had said what he felt like.

“In cricket performance is more important than the age of the player”, he said

Referring to a question regarding the change in captaincy Misbah said that the matter is for the board to decide, their decision will be for the better interest of the game.

On Wednesday, Test captain had refused to mention who he thinks should be made the team’s next captain.

“I am not naming anyone for the team’s next captain,” Misbah said. “I have advised the PCB on the matter, now whoever PCB thinks is the best choice should be made the captain.”

“If I can’t perform then my recommendation is of no use,” he added.

