Army provides helicopters for rescue work for Leepa valley fire incident

AZAD KASHMIR: The Pakistan Army is providing helicopters and helping in relief operations in Leepa Valley fire incident, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The fire broke out in Leepa Bazar, Azad Kashmir, apparently due to short circuiting. The fire soon engulfed the entire bazar, inflicting heavy material casualties on the civil population in the area. 88 shops, six houses, three jeeps and motorcycles were significantly damaged in the fire.

Pakistan Army troops along with the civil administration quickly responded to the incident and not only controlled the fire before dawn but also helped prevent further loss of life and property. A total of 150 soldiers participated in the relief and rescue operations.

