Chandio, Ghani resign as advisors to Sindh CM

KARACHI: Advisors to Sindh CM Moula Bux Chandio, Saeed Ghani and Special Assistant Dr. Abdul Qayum Soomro on Thursday resigned from their posts, sources told Geo News, after a verdict announced by the Sindh High Court against giving portfolios to non-elected individuals.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had sought resignations from all of his non-elected advisors and special assistants, sources said.

After being asked, Advisor to Sindh CM on Information Moula Bux Chandio, Labour and Human Resource Advisor Saeed Ghani and Special Assistant for Religious Affairs, Zakkat & Ushr Dr. Abdul Qayum Soomro have forwarded their resignations to the chief minister, they added.

Speaking to Geo News via telephone, Moula Bux Chandio said he will accept whatever decision his party makes.

"We respect court orders," he said, questioning, "Though the government can do, but how can constitution discriminate?"

If non-elected individuals can be advisors to CM in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, then why not in Sindh, Chandio argued.

