Tayyaba case: Police challan holds Islamabad judge, wife responsible for torture

ISLAMABAD: Police on Thursday submitted the challan of Tayyaba torture case declaring Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife, Maheen Zafar, responsible for the brutal torture on the child maid.

Authorities had recovered the minor girl, whose face and hands bore torture marks, from the residence of Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan in Islamabad.

For months, Tayyaba suffered brutal torture at the hands of her employers. Her painful cries often shook the neighbours of her employers, who solaced the little girl by offering some food to her and with their consolations.

After having initially denied being hurt by her employers, Tayyaba later narrated her ordeal before a female magistrate. She testified that she was beaten and her hand burnt on the stove for losing the broom.

On Tuesday, police submitted challan of the case in an Islamabad trial court of Judicial Magistrate Haider Shah.

The challan held Maheen Zafar responsible for torturing Tayyaba and her husband for not deliberately getting the child maid treated.

The case had caught the media’s attention prompting the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar to take suo moto notice of it.

Investigating officials in the case have made the FIR, supplementary report of additional clauses included in the FIR, Tayyaba's medical report, DNA report, statements by witnesses and their own investigation report part of the challan before the court.

Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan, co-accused in the case along with his wife, continues to serve as an officer on special duty (OSD), after being barred judicial duties.

0



0





