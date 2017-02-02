Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in Blind T20 WC

DELHI: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by five wickets during a Blind T20 World Cup match being played in New Delhi, India on Thursday.

This is the fourth consecutive success of the team during the tournament. Sri Lanka batted first and scored 164 runs for seven wickets with Chandana Despera the top scorer with 46 runs.

Chasing the target, Pakistani batsman Badar Munir and Amir Ashfaq scored 49 and 36 respectively and played a pivotal part in Pakistan’s triumph.

After this success, Pakistan's blind team has made its place in the semi-finals. Tomorrow green shirts will face Nepal in the event.

