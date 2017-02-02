Imran advises PCB to call 'experts' in meeting

KARACHI: Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan has advised the chairman Pakistan Cricket Board to call in experts to the board who understand the game to improve standards of Pakistan cricket.

Reacting to a story that PCB plans to invite Imran and others for a roundtable discussion on various issues related to Pakistan cricket, the former captain tweeted that chairman PCB must get rid of favouritism.

“If Chair PCB wants to do this, he must get rid of the sifarshi, elec-fixer & call in experts who understand the game,” Imran Tweeted on Wednesday, sharing the link of the news in with the tweet.

However, Imran didn’t clarify if he’ll attend the proposed round-table talk on March 6th and 7th or not. But, it is understood that his political commitments would not allow him to do so.

The PCB on Tuesday said that it plans to invite Imran Khan, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Javed Miandad and other former greats next month to discuss five points related to Pakistan cricket.

“The chairman will discuss with former players on issues related to improvement of team's performance, domestic structure, improvement of pitches, coaching of national and junior teams and encouraging foreign teams to tour Pakistan,” the PCB spokesman had said on Tuesday.

