Vivian Richards looking forward to PSL

KARACHI: The gladiator of cricket, one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Sir Vivian Richards is looking forward to the second edition of Pakistan’s prestigious T20 league, the Pakistan Super League.

64-year-old Viv Richards has been retained by Quetta Gladiators for the second season after a superb show by the team in the inaugural season of PSL, where it ended as runner-up.

In a special video message - shared with Geo.tv by the franchise – Viv Richards has expressed confidence that Gladiators will win the PSL title this time.

“We lost the title last year, but we didn’t lose hope. We are coming back this year, to win the hearts again, and the title too,” Sir Viv Richards said in the video.

“Look out for the gladiators, we are coming,” said the veteran of 121 Tests and 187 ODIs, chanting “Shaan-e-Pakistan” towards the end of the video.

Former England Captain, Kevin Pietersen is also confident of a good show by Quetta Gladiators in the second season of Pakistan Super League, warning opponents that the team will strike back.

“Gladiators are coming back, be ready because we will strike back,” said KP in the video message.

The second edition of Pakistan Super League will commence from February 9th with Quetta opening its campaign with a match against Lahore Qalandars on Friday, February 10th.

