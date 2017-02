KARACHI: A student lost her life and three other passersby were critically injured when a mini-bus ran over them on early Friday night.

According to media reports, the bus plying on street sans fitness certificate crushed a student to death while three others were injured at University road near Urdu University, police informed that the bus driver, Imran Gul, had driving license neither identity card.

Gul was arrested immediately and a case was registered against him.

