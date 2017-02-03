Gang of fake policemen arrested in Karachi

Related Stories 12 including 3 fake policemen arrested

KARACHI: Police on Thursday arrested at least three men who allegedly under the guise of being police officers used to rob citizens from Rizvia area.

According to SSP Central, in Jhanghirabad area of Rizvia, police apprehended three fraudsters and recovered pistols, police uniforms, police caps and a vehicle with fake number plate. The suspects were identified as Salman Khan, Sajan Ali and Wajahat Hussain.

A case has been registered against the suspects.

