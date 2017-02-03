Firing incident takes place in staff colony of University of Karachi

KARACHI: A man was injured by unknown attackers inside the largest University in the metropolis on Friday.

According to the victim’s spouse Dr. Sobia, a professor at the university, even with Police and Rangers deployed at each gate of the varsity unknown armed men followed her husband as he returned from the bank and opened fire on her husband’s car near their residence on campus.

The victim identified as Shahid sustained injuries on his leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment, while the attackers fled the scene unharmed.

Following the shooting, panic gripped the residential colony where multiple other professors also reside.

University of Karachi Teacher's Society President Dr Shakeel Farooqi has expressed concern over the incident.

