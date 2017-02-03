Print Story
No one can deceive anyone in British courts: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan had said that no one can deceive anyone in British courts.

Addressing a ceremony on January 3, Khan used the UK court ruling in favour of Jang and Geo group as an example to strengthen his argument.

Imran said: “It is not our job to provide evidence. We placed this in front of you after much difficulty. This is not the job of a political party. We have placed all of this in front of you. No one should now say to us that there is no evidence. If they say the documents are not right, I challenge them to sue ICIJ. You know there has been a case in England between the channels. No one spares anyone there.”

