Trump's son-in-law is furious at him

Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner are caught in the middle of a family dispute.

According to latest reports, the businessman and senior advisor to the US president, was infuriated when Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto called off his meeting with Mr. Trump.

Kushner had reportedly spent 24 hours to arrange the meeting, which was cancelled after Mr. Trump tweeted the following:

The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

A source told Vanity Fair: “Kushner was f****** furious…I’d never once heard him say he was angry throughout the entire campaign. But he was furious.” The businessman even considered traveling to Mexico to persuade Nieto to meet Trump, according to the source.

Kushner played a pivotal role in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016. From drafting Trump’s speeches to running his digital media campaign and securing meetings with his key contacts, Trump’s son-in-law has been deeply invested in the presidential campaign. He is considered by many, as the balancing force in the president’s close circle of advisors and a mediating influence on the president.

The property developer married Ivanka in 2009.

