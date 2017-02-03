‘Move forward’: Rakesh Roshan urges India to allow Pakistani talent

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil has hit Pakistani cinemas to a vigorous response, which prompted producer Rakesh Roshan to urge India to follow suit with regard to the informal ban on the neighbouring country’s content.

The former actor, who recently made headlines with his threat to quit filmmaking following allotment of fewer screens to Kaabil compared to Raees in India, noted that Pakistan has extended the hand of friendship once again by allowing his film to be shown in local cinemas.

In an interview to IANS, Rakesh Roshan said, “The film has been released in Karachi, Pakistan, last night (Wednesday) with [an] 11 PM show, and it was houseful,” Times of India reported.

"All I want to say is that if Pakistan has opened their arms, we should also move forward," he said.

Kaabil releasing tonight in Karachi at 11pm & shows starting tomorrow across Pakistan. — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) February 1, 2017

Kaabil just released in Karachi tonite. India gave it so much love. Hope it gets the same love from pakistan as well. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 1, 2017

Kaabil opened in cinemas all over Pakistan a day ago to the father-son duo’s delight. Rakesh Roshan announced the release on his twitter, saying “it’s true” that the film will be shown in Karachi, while Hrithik “[hoped that] it gets the same love from Pakistan as well.”

The latest revenge flick depicts the story of a visually-impaired couple’s (played by Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam) struggles, and amassed robust sales in India. However, it failed to beat its peer Raees, which was released on the same day, and features Bollywood romance king Shah Rukh Khan and Pakistani darling Mahira Khan.

The ban was triggered by the Uri incident in September, last year, which led the two countries' linkages to strain tremendously. India banned Pakistani artists from its projects in response, whereas Pakistani film regulatory authorities froze screening of Bollywood content.

