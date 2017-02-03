Aqeel, Aisam give Pakistan winning start in Davis Cup tie against Iran

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan and Aisam-ul-Haq saw Pakistan off to a winning start on the opening day of their Asia Oceania Group II Davis Cup tie against Iran on Friday.

Aqeel, playing the opening singles, defeated his rival Shahin Khaledan 7-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Aisam, in the other singles match, beat Anoosha Shahgholi 6-1, 6-2, 6-2, giving Pakistan a 2-0 lead over Iran.

Pakistani team comprises Aqeel Khan, Aisam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali Akbar and Abid Mushtaq. Rashid Malik is the captain.

Iran’s team consists of Anoosha Shahgholi, Shahin Khaledan, Hamid Reza Nadaf, and Amir Hossein Badi. Their non-playing captain is Saeid Ahmadvand.

The tie, which is the first round of Asia Oceania Group II, is being played from February 3-5 at Pakistan Sports Board’s refurbished synthetic courts

Pakistan and Iran have played each other thrice, with Pakistan winning two ties (both in Iran) and Iran winning once (in Pakistan).

This event is Pakistan’s first Davis Cup tennis tie at home in 12 years, as the hosts were earlier forced to play at neutral venues due to security fears.

0



0





