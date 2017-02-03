French soldier fires on man trying to enter Louvre museum

A French soldier on Friday opened fire on and wounded a man armed with a knife after he tried to enter the Louvre museum in central Paris carrying a suitcase, police sources said.

One source said the man had been trying to get into the museum's underground shop and had attacked another soldier before being shot and seriously wounded.

Police said the area had been evacuated.

Evénement grave de #sécurité publique en cours à #Paris quartier du #Louvre, priorité à l'intervention des forces de sécurité et de secours pic.twitter.com/PxTLacJk7a — Ministère Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) February 3, 2017

(Rough translation: "Serious event of #sécurité public underway at #Paris District of the #Louvre, priority to the intervention of the security forces and of emergency.")

The interior ministry said on Twitter the incident was "serious".

A spokewoman for Louvre said the museum was "closed for the moment" but would not confirm reports it had been evacuated.

A Reuters witness at the scene said police had cordoned off access to the museum.

France has been hit by a series of militant Islamist attacks over the past two years.

