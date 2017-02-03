Print Story
Hamza urges Imran not to create hurdles in progress of Pakistan

Pakistan
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Member of National Assembly Hamza Shehbaz said that those who got their loans waved off were demanding accountability from Sharif family.

Addressing party’s worker’s convention in Lahore on Friday, he said that he watches the talk show of different news channels every day.

“In Musharraf era, they held me accountable for eight years consecutively. One day chairman NAB said, no evidence have been found against Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif”, he said.

Hamza Shehbaz added that after Metro Bus, Orange Line would also be built. “Nawaz Sharif will continue with the progress work and you will be standing there, where you are right now.”

He said that Imran Khan told the national that his government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would built a Metro in Rs80 million. “Where is that Metro bus service”, he asked.

Hamza Shahbaz urged Imran Khan not to create hurdles in the progress of Pakistan.

