Ruckus in Punjab Assembly session over written-off loans

LAHORE: The environment of the Punjab Assembly on Friday became heated when Opposition members started protesting over the matter of written-off loans.

The debate started in today’s session when an Opposition leader submitted an adjournment motion over the issue.

Opposition members got enraged and tore off the copies of the agenda and surrounded the dais of the Speaker.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah during the session said that the Bank of Punjab has not written off loans and only waived off interest rate.

Later on, he provincial law minister spoke to media outside the Punjab Assembly. He said that some amount was written off from the actual amount in only two cases.

“Imran’s ATMs have waived off loans worth millions of rupees,” Sanaullah said.

He said that the PTI allegations regarding the matter are being investigated, adding that bank didn’t write off loans and only waived off interest rate in some cases.

No one from the Sharif family was among those, he added.

He said that principal amount of those have been waived off who had been on the verge of bankruptcy. Earlier in November, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had submitted documents against the Sharif family in the Panama Leaks case in the Supreme Court.

The 686 pages of documents reportedly included details of bank accounts and loans written off.

PTI has time and again alleged that the ruling government of having loans written off and money laundering, the allegations have been vehemently denied by the other side.

0



0





